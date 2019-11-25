What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos

Diego Alves, Everton Ribeiro and Diego of Flamengo celebrate with the team after winning the final match of Copa Conmebol Libertadores against River Plate at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, November 23. Daniel Apuy/Getty Images
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki is upended by Buffalo's Kevin Johnson during an NFL game on Sunday, November 17.Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports
Craig Moller of the Sydney Kings fights for the rebound against the Phoenix's Mitchell Creek at Melbourne Arena on Saturday, November 23 in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a spectacular glove save against Toronto on Tuesday, November 19.John Locher/AP
Germany's Felix Loch competes during the FIL Luge World Cup at Olympia-Rodelbahn on Sunday, November 24 in Innsbruck, Austria. Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick pits during a Cup Series race in Homestead, Florida, on Sunday, November 17.Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder trades punches with Luis Ortiz during their title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder won with a seventh-round knockout.Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Rhiannan Iffland, the reigning champion of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, performs at the Toorji Ka Jhalra stepwell in Jodhpur, India, on Wednesday, November 20.Dean Reml/Red Bull Content Pool
Arsenal manager Unai Emery points in the opposite direction of Southampton's Nathan Redmond during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, November 23.Paul Childs/Reuters
New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux, left, fights Washington's Tom Wilson during an NHL game in New York on Wednesday, November 20.Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports
Flamengo soccer fans cheer at a watch party after Gabriel Barbosa's goal against Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, November 23. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Canadian figure skaters Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers perform at the Grand Prix event in Sapporo, Japan, on Friday, November 22.Junko Kimura-Matsumoto/AFP/Getty Images
Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, November 23. Jason Miller/Getty Images
Detroit Lions Jeff Driskel stiff-arms Cole Holcomb of the Washington Redskins during the first half in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, November 24. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
The Toronto Maple Leafs stand attended for the Canadian national anthem before an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, November 21 in Glendale, Arizona.Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil celebrate after winning the semi-final doubles tennis match against Russia at the Davis Cup Madrid Finals 2019 in Spain on Saturday, November 23. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku chest bumps the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Torino on Saturday, November 23 in Turin, Italy. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin of USA feeds a reindeer during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on Saturday, November 23, in Levi, Finland. Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
Italy's Matteo Berrettini serves the ball during a Davis Cup match in Madrid on Monday, November 18.Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Camels with robot jockeys race in Kuwait's Al Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday, November 20.Xinhua/Sipa
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker collides into Denver nuggets guard Jamal Murray in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Later in the game, Walker suffered concussion-like symptoms after colliding with a fellow teammate, but was released from the hospital. Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports
Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides a big wave in Nazare, Portugal, on Wednesday, November 20.Oliver Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Baylor offensive lineman Paul Matavao-Poialii takes the field to face the Texas Longhorns at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, November 23.Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports
Boris Nikonorov of Russia struggles for the ball with Haitham Mohamed of United Arab Emirates during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 group C match on Sunday, November 24 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images
Lokomotiv Yaroslavl players huddle around goalie Ilya Konovalov before a KHL game against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday, November 20.Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Sipa
Scott McLaughlin of the Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang celebrates after winning the 2019 Drivers Championship during the 2019 Supercars Championship on Sunday, November 24 in Newcastle, Australia.Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Georgetown players Qudus Wahab, left, and Jagan Mosely battle for a ball with Texas' Gerald Liddell on Thursday, November 21.Kathy Willens/AP
Cricket fans cheer on from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, during day three of the first test match between New Zealand and England on Saturday, November 23.Phil Walter/Getty Images
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young and Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Young broke the school's single-season sacks record in his return Saturday after a two-game suspension. Scott Stuart/AP
Runners competing in the men's NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships, Saturday, November 23, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Doug McSchooler/AP
Christ the Redeemer is lit up with Flamengo colors before the Copa Conmebol Libertadores on Friday, November 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. See 27 amazing sports photos from last week.Wagner Meier/Getty Images South America/Getty Images