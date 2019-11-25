(CNN) Anyone who has experience knows how complicated grief can be, but for Roberto Bautista Agut it helped inspire him during Spain's emotional Davis Cup final triumph in Madrid on Sunday.

Bautista Agut made a surprise return to the 'World Cup of Tennis' after his father passed away earlier in the week, but after the 31-year-old received a spine-tingling ovation as he stepped on the court to take on Canadian no. 2 Auger Aliassime, the Spaniard secured a 7-6 6-3 victory to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

"I want to give everyone my thanks for the so many shows of care and respect following the loss of my father," Bautista Agut tweeted ahead of his return to play on Sunday.

"I feel very loved and supported by my teammates, friends, family and fans. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Bautista Agut pumped his fist to the sky before leaping into the stands to embrace teammates following the win.

