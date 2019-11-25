Man dies after being licked by his dog and contracting rare infection

(CNN) A 63-year-old man in Germany has died after contracting a rare infection when he was licked by his dog.

Doctors have warned pet owners to seek urgent medical advice if they exhibit unusual flu-like symptoms following the rare case, details of which have been published in a paper in the European Journal of Case Reports in Internal Medicine.

The previously healthy man's infection was caused by capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacterium that is commonly found in the mouths of dogs and cats, according to the report. It is transmitted to humans only in rare cases.

The bacteria can be transmitted through an animal bite, but the man had not been bitten.

"He had been touched and licked, but not bitten or injured, by his dog, his only pet, in previous weeks," reads the paper, produced by doctors from the Red Cross Hospital in Bremen, Germany.

Read More