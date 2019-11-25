Swastika found scrawled on police station wall in an area only accessible to officers and staff

(CNN) A UK police investigation has failed to identify the person who scrawled a swastika on the wall of a London police station, in an area that was not open to the general public.

The graffiti was left on a wall at Edmonton police station -- in an area accessible only to officers and civilian staff, according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

Swastikas are ancient symbols which date back thousands of years, but are best known for their use as Nazi insignia; they continue to be used as an emblem of the far-right.

Police in the UK are banned from supporting such groups.

The swastika was discovered on February 15 and recorded as a faith hate crime.