Thousands of sheep feared drowned after a cargo ship capsized in the Black Sea

(CNN) Thousands of sheep are feared to have drowned after a cargo ship capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania on Sunday.

The Queen Hind ship, sailing under the flag of Palau, was carrying 14,600 sheep when it partially sank shortly after departing from the Port of Midia, according to state news agency Agerpres. Photos show the ship half submerged in the Black Sea.

A rescue operation was immediately launched, with authorities sending 10 vessels to the scene.

A crew of 22 people were also on board. One fell overboard into the water, but he and the others have been rescued and brought to land, according to Agerpres.

The Coast Guard, the marine rescue agency, and other emergency services were mobilized, working until night fell. As of Sunday afternoon, about 40 sheep had been rescued, Agerpres reported. The operation will continue Monday morning local time.

Read More