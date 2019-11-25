(CNN) Where conservation meets bottom line, too often there's only one winner. At this critical juncture in the fight against climate change, scientists have warned we are on track to miss long-term international emissions carbon targets thanks partly to a rise in deforestation around the world.

"I think we as humanity need to realize that at some point enough is enough. We can't eat money in the end," says Christian Kroll.

Kroll, the founder and CEO of internet search engine Ecosia, doesn't mince his words. A radical when it comes to business and environmentalism, he bemoans big tech ("they create problems that they then try to solve with technology") and believes "the Western view on agriculture ... is slowly ruining our world." Yet, somehow, he remains a beacon of positivity.

Christian Kroll, CEO and founder of internet search engine Ecosia.

Ten years ago, Kroll founded Ecosia as an alternative to the search engine giants. Its mission statement was simple: use its profits to plant trees -- millions of them.

You may not have heard of the search engine, let alone used it, but it offers a lesson in scale. Like Google, it creates revenue from advert clicks on its search pages, with around half of it spent on planting. Ecosia, which uses Microsoft's Bing for its backend, says one search generates on average €0.005 (just over half a US cent) -- not much, however approximately 45 searches pay for the planting of one tree. So far it has financed 75 million trees planted worldwide across 22 projects and 17 countries, from Brazil to Burkina Faso.