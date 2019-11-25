Huge haul of treasure stolen in German castle vault heist

(CNN) Thieves have stolen priceless masterpieces from a castle vault in the German city of Dresden, the site of one of the largest collections of treasures in Europe.

Several criminals gained access to the Green Vault in Dresden Castle on Monday, according to Roland Woeller, a local politician. He said the perpetrators had stolen artifacts of "immeasurable value."

"This is an attack on the cultural identity of all Saxons and the state of Saxony," Woeller added. State Police also confirmed the break-in.