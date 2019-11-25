Huge haul of treasure stolen in German castle vault heist

By Bianca Britton and Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Mon November 25, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A police car in front of the cordoned-off Royal Palace that houses the historic Green Vault in Dresden.
A police car in front of the cordoned-off Royal Palace that houses the historic Green Vault in Dresden.

(CNN)Thieves have stolen around 100 pieces of priceless treasure from a castle vault in the German city of Dresden, the site of one of the largest collections of masterpieces in Europe.

Several criminals gained access to the Green Vault in Dresden Castle on Monday, according to Roland Woeller, a local politician. He said the perpetrators had stolen artifacts of "immeasurable value."
"This is an attack on the cultural identity of all Saxons and the state of Saxony," Woeller added. State Police also confirmed the break-in.
The Dresden Castle is a residential palace incorporating baroque, Renaissance and classical styles. Today it houses a complex of great museums, including the Green Vault.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultThe Dresden Castle is a residential palace incorporating baroque, Renaissance and classical styles. Today it houses a complex of great museums, including the Green Vault.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The inner courtyard of Dresden Castle is sheltered by a curved lattice glass roof designed by local architect Peter Kulka.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultThe inner courtyard of Dresden Castle is sheltered by a curved lattice glass roof designed by local architect Peter Kulka.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
For Augustus the Strong, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was an idealized figure of absolute power and limitless wealth. This jewel-encrusted diorama of the Mughal court cost Augustus more than the construction of the Moritzburg Castle itself.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultFor Augustus the Strong, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was an idealized figure of absolute power and limitless wealth. This jewel-encrusted diorama of the Mughal court cost Augustus more than the construction of the Moritzburg Castle itself.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The 41-carat Dresden Green is the largest and finest natural green diamond in the world. In 2000 it was displayed at the Smithsonian next to its blue counterpart, the Hope Diamond.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultThe 41-carat Dresden Green is the largest and finest natural green diamond in the world. In 2000 it was displayed at the Smithsonian next to its blue counterpart, the Hope Diamond.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
This gold and tortoiseshell notebook was created by goldsmith Pierre Triquet and jeweler Johann Heinrich Köhler. The central focus is a heart-shaped opal topped by a ruby, while the large diamond above serves as a clasp.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultThis gold and tortoiseshell notebook was created by goldsmith Pierre Triquet and jeweler Johann Heinrich Köhler. The central focus is a heart-shaped opal topped by a ruby, while the large diamond above serves as a clasp.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
The Order of the Golden Fleece was the most prestigious and exclusive award in the House of Habsburg. This medal crafted by Johann Melchior Dinglinger features three flaming rubies surrounded by 70 diamonds.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultThe Order of the Golden Fleece was the most prestigious and exclusive award in the House of Habsburg. This medal crafted by Johann Melchior Dinglinger features three flaming rubies surrounded by 70 diamonds.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
An epaulette of the Dresden Court showcases over 200 rose-cut diamonds in a double loop motif.
Photos: Inside the Green Vault
Inside the Green VaultAn epaulette of the Dresden Court showcases over 200 rose-cut diamonds in a double loop motif.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
This exquisite frigate of ivory and gold, supported by a figure of Neptune, was the final work of the noted Dutch carver Jacob Zeller. The ship&#39;s billowing sails are wafer-thin slivers of ivory.