Zappos and Ugg teamed up to create the ultimate holiday shoe collection

It's not even Thanksgiving, but fashion brands and retailers alike are already eager to show you their version of holiday cheer with collections that pile on the snowflakes, joyful snowmen and snow-capped pine trees. Today, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Zappos is getting into the holiday spirit by teaming up with Ugg to create an exclusive, winter-ready collection.

The collection is comprised of one pair of boots and a pair of slippers covered in a black, white and red knit sweater material that features reindeer, snowflakes and, yes, even a few star-topped Christmas trees. While the boots boast a bright red ribbon laced in a crisscross pattern up the back, the slippers have Ugg's trademark ultra-cozy sheepskin lining across the top.

Ugg Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot ($159.95; zappos.com)

Ugg Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Slipper ($129.95; zappos.com)

Consider gifting this collection to someone who loves comfort, a little self-care and is really into the holidays. If you're shopping for a person who might want a more subtle, yet still cozy shoe, of course there's plenty of other basic Ugg boot and slipper options on Zappos.

Ugg Classic Short II ($159.95; zappos.com)

Among the most classic Ugg silhouettes, this boot features a suede exterior that's been pretreated to be water and stain repellant, and sheepskin lining that provides maximum softness and comfort. It's also available in 13 colors, from magenta to forest green.

Ugg Coquette ($119.95; zappos.com)

With its easy slip-on style and ample sheepskin, consider this the perfect house slipper.

Ugg Ansley ($99.95; zappos.com)

This loafer features a wool-cushioned footbed, water-resistant suede and is available in colors such as orange and baby pink.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.