The best toy and gaming deals you can get ahead of Black Friday

Whether you're looking to score a top-of-the-line console for less or stock up on toys that will make the perfect holiday gift, there's no shortage of stellar Black Friday sales to scour when it comes to gaming and toys.

With countless blockbuster films that inspire action figures, Funkos mixed with the reinvention of classic games like Pictionary, and even savings on must-haves like the Nintendo Switch Lite, gaming and toys aren't just for kids — though the kids are sure to love these picks. There's something for everyone on this list. **Will add specific call outs once this they are known**

That's why we've done the hard part of sorting through everything to bringyou the best deals. If you're looking for even more inspiration, we've got everything from the best gifts for kids at every age to the best tech you can gift under $100, and even 10 tech gifts sure to delight anyone in your life.

Let's dive in.

Nintendo Switch

In two short years, the Nintendo Switch has become a favorite all across the gaming spectrum. Titles range from classics like "Super Mario Party" to more mature games like those in the "Diablo III Eternal Collection," both cut by almost 30%. With its portability, versatility and party potential, the Nintendo Switch hits all the marks.

"NBA 2K20" ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Super Mario Party" ($43.94, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" ($49.94, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" ($43.94, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Lego: Harry Potter Collection" ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

"Diablo III Eternal Collection" ($29.81, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

PlayStation

Despite its now-distant 2013 release, the PlayStation 4 has withstood the test of time. This goes for its games as well. From fighting to sports to adventure games, the PS4 is still going strong. Check out hits you've probably been wanting to play, like "NBA 2K20" at 25% off and "Red Dead Redemption 2" for over 30% off. Versions of the console itself, like the 1 TB Pro, are on sale as well.

PlayStation Plus 1-year membership ($39.99, originally $60; ebay.com)

PlayStation 4 Pro, 1 TB ($299, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

PlayStation 4 Slim, 1 TB Only On PlayStation Bundle ($199, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

"NBA 2K20" ($44.94, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Days Gone" ($19.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Red Dead Redemption 2" ($39.96, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Resident Evil 2" ($25.82, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"The Sims 4" ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

"Lego: Harry Potter Collection" ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

"Lego Marvel Collection" ($26.47, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Xbox

Microsoft now has three Xbox consoles: the One X, One S and One S All Digital. Best yet, all three of these support the same style controllers and all the great titles. We broke down the Xbox Black Friday sales here and call out our favorites here.

"NBA 2K20" ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

"Red Dead Redemption 2" ($39.30, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The Sims 4 ($27.95, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

"Lego: Harry Potter Collection" ($15.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

"Lego Marvel Collection" ($24.70, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

ShopDisney

Our friends at Disney have already started holiday savings with a Black Friday sale that's taking 40% off thousands of products. That includes dolls, action figures, plushes (of all sizes), PJs, slippers, jerseys and much more. Plus, Disney is teaming with Toys for Tots. You can purchase and donate goods directly to Toys for Tots from ShopDisney. Better yet, $1 of each purchase will be donated to the charity, in addition to the toys.

Elsa Classic Doll with Ring ($12.50, originally $14.95; shopdisney.com)

Kylo Ren Lightsaber ($30, originally $32.99; shopdisney.com)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Figure Play Set ($10.50, originally $14.95; shopdisney.com)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Plush Advent Calendar Wall Hanging ($39.98, originally $55.95; shopdisney.com)

Woody Plush, medium ($10, originally $19.95; shopdisney.com)

Simba Plush, large ($25, originally $39.95; shopdisney.com)

Rey's Speeder Set Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro ($39.99, originally $60; shopdisney.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

LEGO

Make no mistake, Lego is a classic gift. And the savings and bonuses are starting early. Not only will the Lego Online Store give bonuses, but you can also save on many sets.

Disney "Frozen" Olaf Snowman Set ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Disney "Frozen II" Elsa's Wagon Carriage Adventure Set ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Classic Bricks Bundle ($149.99, originally $179.98; lego.com)

NASA Apollo Saturn V Model Rocket ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.