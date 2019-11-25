Apple, Samsung and Alexa devices are all getting early Black Friday discounts

The busiest holiday shopping day of the year is almost upon us, and you can bet that tech of all shapes and sizes will be discounted. That means our favorites from Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Sonos, HP and countless others will be up for grabs at a great price.

The best news is that team Underscored has been scouring, searching and sorting through all the deals to find the best of the best across tech. And we're presenting it to you, broken down by brand.

And to answer the question for many of you, AirPods Pro are still on sale, with improved shipping times. Amazon, Walmart and Target all have them for $234.95. But that's just a tease. It's just Monday and more deals are coming each and every day. So bookmark this as your go-to spot for tech deals this season.

Let's dive in headfirst with our favorite fruit company.

Apple

The Cupertino-based tech giant has done a lot this year — iPads, plenty of new Macs, new iPhones and of course AirPods. This year has been big and a lot is up for grabs at a sale price. Oh, and of course, Apple launched services — Apple News Plus, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and the Apple Card.

AirPods Pro are on sale for $234.95, which is a small but significant savings. Second Gen AirPods are seeing savings: $134 for standard case and $159 for wireless charging. Staples has the 7th Generation iPad for just $249.99 and many iPad Pros are seeing markdowns.

2nd Generation AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($134, originally $159; amazon.com)

2nd Generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($164.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro ($234.95, originally $249; amazon.com)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad ($249, originally $329; staples.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon devices

In September, Amazon unveiled a plethora of new Echos and Ring devices, but new products have been rolling out throughout the year. And as we predicted, discounts are coming out in full force on Black Friday. Notably, the Echo Show 8 is down to $99.99 and the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is $15 off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bose

The classic audio brand has had a strong 2019, notably with the launch of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. And we walked away impressed with them in our testing. They mix a balanced and wide soundstage with top-notch noise cancellation and a neat transparency feature. These will likely see a discount as we get closer to Black Friday, but the trusty QC 35IIs and speaker selection are already discounted.

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com or walmart.com)

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II ($179, originally $279; amazon.com)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker ($239, originally $299; amazon.com)

Bose QuietComfort 25 Wired ($129, originally $177.23; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lenovo

Black Friday starts early with Lenovo, and plenty of laptops, 2-in-1s, tablets, desktops and accessories are seeing steep discounts throughout the week. And the classic ThinkPad line of devices is seeing many of them. Plus you can expect savings on the smart display family of devices.

_______________________________________________________________________________

HP

HP, a brand that has been around for quite some time, delivers top-quality laptops, tablets and printers. Best yet, you can save on these items, and even 2-in-1s, ahead of Black Friday

HP DeskJet 2622 Printer ($19.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

HP 14 Laptop ($399, originally $599; amazon.com)

Omen by HP Gaming Laptop 15.6" Set ($999, originally $1,399; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Casetify

Chances are you're like us and you love custom cases. Well, Casetify is a great resource in this quest and you can save three different ways all with the code "FILLMYBAG." Score 15% off one item, 25% on two and 30% on three.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Samsung

From the technology giants, an online store to Amazon and Walmart, devices of all shapes and sizes are getting steep steep discounts. You can see our full breakdown on Samsung's Black Friday sale deals here, but here are our current favorite deals.

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p TV ($477.99, originally $797.99; walmart.com)

Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Unlocked with Galaxy Buds ($699.99, originally $815.67; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128 GB Unlocked with Galaxy Buds ($799.99, originally $915.67; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256 GB Unlocked with Galaxy Buds ($899.99, originally $1,015.67; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.