Cult-favorite L.L.Bean boots and slippers are on sale for 2 days only

If you missed last week's L.L.Bean sitewide sale, don't worry. This week, ahead of Black Friday, the cult-favorite outdoor retailer is marking down two of their most popular items for just two days: L.L.Bean's famous Bean Boots and their beloved Wicked Good Slippers are both 25% off.

Through Nov. 26, use promo code FLASH25 to slip your feet into a new pair of boots or slippers from the Bean. The classic 8-inch boot for men and women will set you back just $104.25, compared to its usual price of $139, while the iconic Wicked Good Camp Moccasins for men and women are down to just $59.25 from $79. Of course, if you need a break from the basic, both of these shoes come in a wide variety of styles, from plaid and flannel-lined, to rubber mocs and clogs.

So step to it, and pick up a new pair for yourself or for someone on your list, before this shoe deal walks away. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.