Score the 7th Gen 10.2" iPad for the lowest price ever

Apple's 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad just launched in September, but it's already on sale for the holiday season. Amazon has the latest iPad at the lowest price ever with the base 32 GB model going for just $249.99, down from $329.

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad, 32 GB Wi-Fi in Space Gray ($249.99, originally $329)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad, 32 GB Wi-Fi in Silver ($249.99, originally $329)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad, 32 GB Wi-Fi in Gold ($249.99, originally $329)

The 7th Generation iPad increases the Retina display to 10.2 inches and beefs up the hardware with a faster A10 Fusion processor. It can handle iOS 13, aka iPadOS 13 on the iPad, and gives you a full set of multitasking tools. You can run multiple apps on the device, it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil ($94.88; amazon.com) and has a Smart Connector that supports the Smart Keyboard.

You get your pick of three colors: space gray, silver and gold. At just $249.99, this is a steal of a deal for the 7th Generation iPad and a great gift this holiday season.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.