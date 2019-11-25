The best Black Friday home deals: Casper, Brooklinen, Wayfair and more

While picking up the latest Apple gadget, cashmere sweater or makeup gift set is generally seen as part of a normal Black Friday haul, there's something to be said about using all these tempting discounts for something more substantial. Like, say, a Casper mattress that's now 10% off, or a luxury sheet set that you've been eyeing on Brooklinen for months, which is now 20% off, too. And you can never forget all the great deals at Wayfair either.

Ahead, we break down the best Black Friday home deals you'll want to shop from retailers like Wayfair, Bed Bath and Beyond and more. If you're still stumped what to get your special someone after scrolling through all these sales, take a look at our guides that cover all the must-have gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for travelers, top-rated Amazon gifts and gifts for that super hard person to shop for, too.

Over at the mattress and bedding brand Allswell, you can get 20% off sitewide with the code THANKS20 through December 2.

Of course Bed Bath and Beyond is all over Black Friday already, with a ton of discounts on bedding, vacuums, holiday decor and more. It's also now offering 20% off everything in-store and online.

The mattress brand Bear is offering 25% off everything through November 30, with two free pillows with every mattress purchase.

Birch, which specializes in organic mattresses and pillows, is offering $200 off its mattresses with the code BF200.

Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is having a bit of a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts up to 80% off through November 27. Among the highlights include beds and headboards for $300 or less, area rugs for less than $40, and lots of sofas for $500 or less, with more expected to drop throughout the week.

One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen, is offering 20% off sitewide, with discounts taken on everything from sheet sets to plush robes to its popular towel bundles.

Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper, is letting you take 10% off any mattress order with the promo code BF2019 until November 27 (also known as the day before Thanksgiving), including its new Wave Mattress, which is ideal for hot sleepers.

Over at Cocoon by Sealy, not only will you get 25% off your purchase of a chill mattress, which is ideal for hot sleepers, but you will also receive an entire sheet set and two pillows for free.

With the promo code BLKFRIDAY19, you unlock an extensive sitewide sale at The Company Store. We're talking 25% off items sitewide, in addition to special discounts like 30-50% off select bedding and St. Tropez down comforters now starting at just $99.

Among the most well-known weighted blanket brands, Gravity Blanket has its entire stock 25% off with the code HOLIDAY2019.

Over at furniture outlet store Hayneedle, it's hard not to buy something with a sharp Black Friday discount. Accent chairs are up to 50% off, more than 100 table styles are 50% off, outdoor patio sets are up to 35% off and even Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, there's free shipping for all orders over $49.

The sleep brand Helix is offering $100 off any mattress — plus two free Dream pillows — when you use the code BF100.

Joss & Main is having what it's calling its "Sale of the Year" right now, with discounts up to 80% off sitewide, including rugs up to 80% off, beds and headboards up to 75% off and big-ticket items like sofas up to 70% off through December 4.

Now through November 29 at Mattress Firm, you can get a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings up to $600. And with purchases of more than $499, you get a free adjustable base. In addition, through November 29, Mattress Firm is offering the Sleepy's Basic Queen Mattress (originally $249) for just $179.

You can take $100 off any Nectar mattress this week, and also receive two free memory foam pillows.

The bedding brand Purple is having its biggest mattress sale ever this week, with $400 taken off mattresses and sleep bundles.

You can now get early access to what Wayfair is calling its Black Friday Blowout, with up to 80% taken off area rugs and comforters and sheets, and bedroom furniture starting at just $79. The sale runs through December 6, with new flash deals added every day until then.

World Market is having Black Friday all month long, with 40% off all furniture, free shipping on orders of $75 and more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.