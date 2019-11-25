50 health and fitness essentials for tackling your New Year's resolution

At one point or another, most of us have resolved around January 1 to exercise more, eat better or focus on our health in some way. Though it's a difficult resolution to start — and even more difficult to keep up — some preparation and the right tools can help set you up for a year of health and happiness.

If you're looking to start exercising, services like ClassPass are the perfect way to discover what classes and types of exercise work for you and your schedule. If you need some extra motivation to head to the gym this month, treat yourself to some new sweat-proof Bluetooth headphones like the AirPods Pro. And if you're trying to improve your diet? Kitchen gadgets like a Vitamix blender or Instant Pot make meal prep quicker and easier and the results yummier.

We've compiled 50 of our favorite health and fitness products into categories that will fit your resolution, so you can browse according to exactly what you're aiming to achieve.

For the person looking to make exercise part of everyday life

ClassPass (prices vary; classpass.com)

ClassPass is an incredible and affordable way to try different exercise classes that you can easily fit into your schedule. For those who might not know exactly where to start or how to jump in, ClassPass lets you filter classes (from boxing to barre and everything in between) and read tons of reviews about instructors and studios. You can also choose class times from the app, so everything you need to be more active or find the perfect class is at your fingertips. And through the end of January, ClassPass is offering a one-month free trial, perfect for testing out whether the service is right for you and your goals.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Building out a home gym or investing in substantial at-home fitness equipment doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. If you're looking for a super solid bike option that won't take up too much space in your home, this option has a 4.5-star rating from over 6,400 reviews on Amazon. While it doesn't include all the bells and whistles of some popular at-home bikes, this one will cost you way less, and can help you decide whether you want to invest in a more elaborate bike.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Exercise Resistance Bands: Set of Four ($29.99; amazon.com)

Resistance bands are super helpful when it comes to making the most out of a whole range of exercises. This set includes four bands with different levels of resistance, which can be used for various purposes. While the thinnest band is perfect for low-resistance warm-ups, strength work or stretching, the thicker ones are great for supporting pull-ups and assisting in heavy weight work.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TRX All-In-One Suspension Training ($144.95; amazon.com)

If you're not looking for a complete home gym, but rather for reliable equipment that can complement body weight exercises, this suspension training kit on Amazon is a favorite, with a 4.7-star rating from over 880 reviews. Using nothing but gravity and your body weight, this kit enables you to exercise anywhere you have the space to hook up the simple equipment. Reviewers love the quality, the versatility and the effectiveness of the gear.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Medicine Ball (starting at $18.68; amazon.com)

A medicine ball is the perfect piece of equipment when it comes to mastering simple yet effective upper body workouts. And this option is a classic, featuring a textured finish that's easy to grip and a rubber design so you can bounce the ball off hard surfaces.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller ($59.99, originally $64.99; amazon.com)

Foam rollers are a real game-changer when it comes to post-workout recovery. They work to loosen up your muscles and act as a massage after a trying session, and you'll be able to work on your quads, calves, lats, back and much more with this 5-star-rated option.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand (starting at $28.49; amazon.com)

This set of classic dumbbells is available in four weight levels, from a 20-pound set with weights of 2, 3 and 5 pounds to a 60-pound set with weights of 5, 10 and 15 pounds. All four sets feature six weights coated with neoprene (which prevents slipping) and a convenient storage stand.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Solid Cast-Iron Kettlebell Weights Set (starting at $7; amazon.com)

While kettlebell weights and dumbbells can be used for many of the same exercises, kettlebells are perfect for stepping up your weight work, mixing up your standard exercises and incorporating more dynamic movements. These feature a flat bottom and a wide handle and are available in weights from 5 pounds to 80 pounds.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ab Roller Wheel ($17.97; amazon.com)

The ultimate tool for building up ab strength, this roller is well-loved on Amazon for its high quality and low price point. It comes with a knee pad and two bonus e-books that cover everything from ideal diets to different types of ab workouts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the person resolving to eat cleaner, cook more or start meal prepping

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer ($22.99; amazon.com)

Dieting and healthier eating resolutions often call for few to no carbs. The Spiralizer vegetable slicer enables you to turn vegetables into noodles for your next spaghetti dinner and stay true to that keto or paleo diet. The Spiralizer's revamped blades are even stronger than before and can cut through hard root vegetables like sweet potatoes and turnips for unlimited vegetable-noodle possibilities. Still not sure if it's what you need? Check out our full review.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.95, originally $18.79; amazon.com)

For you egg lovers out there — yes, for protein — there's no easier way to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. It has an auto shut-off function, so your eggs will never overcook and you don't have to babysit them if you're short on time. Whether it's for a quick breakfast or a protein-packed snack, cooking eggs has never been this over-easy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Porter Bundle — Ceramic ($110, originally $125; wandpdesign.com)

If you want to take care of the planet as much as you take care of your body, reducing plastic waste is a huge thing everyone can do. Perfect for taking food and drink on the go, this ceramic bundle is a collection of items such as bowls, mugs and a water bottle, all designed to replace single-use plastics. They're dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so the switch is easy, convenient and good-looking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt ($79, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

All hail the Instant Pot. The miraculous pressure cooker churns out meals, making those precious midweek dinners a piece of cake. This 6-quart Instant Pot is a seven-in-one kitchen appliance that's easy to use and easy to clean and will save you time. If you're open to other models of the Instant Pot, check out our guide to finding the model that's right for you.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NutriBullet High-Speed Blender/Mixer System ($59.99; amazon.com)

Making a quick, on-the-go smoothie is easy with a NutriBullet. The 600-watt motor gives you plenty of blending power to make the nutrient-rich smoothies you need to fuel your workouts. The NutriBullet comes with resealable lids, so you can just grab and go when you're running out the door.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender ($439, originally $599.95; amazon.com)

For heavy-duty blending projects, you can't go wrong with a Vitamix. You can make hot soup (the friction from the blades brings it up to serving temperature), grind nuts and coffee, and blend basically anything with Vitamix's laser-cut, stainless steel blades. For any difficult or complicated blending needs, Vitamix is the way to go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

'The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom' ($16.45; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a way to jump-start your diet, look no further than "The Whole30." This 30-day guide (a No. 1 New York Times best-seller) comes with rules and recipes that transform your diet to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable way of eating. With rules such as no alcohol, grain, dairy or added sugars, it's a strict month of meals that's sure to make you rethink your relationship with food.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set ($15.33, originally $23.40; amazon.com)

When it comes to food prep, storage sets like this option from Pyrex are a must-have. While you might want to stock up on a couple of sets, since this one includes just five containers, it's an investment that will pay off massively when you start bringing a healthy lunch instead of splurging and eating out.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the tech lover who wants to track a fitness progress and stay focused

Apple Watch Series 5 ($384; amazon.com)

The latest Apple Watch hasn't changed much with design, but it does something big with the display. It's now always on, so whether you're holding that yoga pose at the gym or riding a bike, you don't need to take an extra action to monitor your workout. It's a big change that doesn't decrease the daylong battery life. The watch can still take an electrocardiogram and looks sporty in the aluminum variants. We have a full review you can check out to learn more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fitbit Versa 2 ($193; amazon.com)

Fitbit's latest device mixes a smartwatch with an activity tracker. It keeps the class-leading tracking technology that Fitbit fans have enjoyed, but tosses in some smart features like messaging, calls and even Alexa on your wrist. To learn more about everything the Fitbit Versa 2 can do, be sure to check out our full review.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Apple AirPods Pro ($234.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple's flagship AirPods Pro are a great way to tune out distractions when it's time to zone in on your workout. These compact true wireless buds come with active noise-canceling technology, plus they're sweat- and water-resistant, so there's no need to worry when you're killing it in the gym. For a complete breakdown of why we think these are such a great all-around option, be sure to read our full review.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Powerbeats Pro ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

If you're looking for high-quality Bluetooth headphones better suited for running or intense HIIT workouts, Powerbeats Pro are your best bet. Unlike the AirPods Pro, they feature adjustable ear hooks, so they won't budge or pop out, no matter what you're doing. We also have a full review of these top-tier headphones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the person who wants to invest in overall health and wellness

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($199; 23andme.com and amazon.com)

You may be wondering what a DNA kit can tell you about your health or fitness abilities. Well, 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service actually provides incredibly detailed information on how your DNA can affect your diet, exercise and even sleep habits. You'll receive reports on things including your genetic muscle composition (like whether yours is similar to that of elite power athletes) and your genetic weight, to let you know if you're predisposed to weighing over or under the average. It's a great starting point to better understand how your DNA may impact your fitness or health goals. If you're interested in other kits, our ultimate guide to at-home DNA testing kits is a great place to start your research.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bearaby The Napper Weighted Blanket ($249; bearaby.com)

If you've ever had trouble falling (or staying) asleep, it's worth giving a weighted blanket a try. Weighted blankets are designed to stimulate "happy hormones" like serotonin and melatonin, which help us relax and fall asleep more easily. And as we all know, quality sleep is essential to recovery from working out. This option from Bearaby has been a favorite of ours and of our readers, and the gorgeous, distinctive colorways make this blanket a lot more fun and luxurious than other weighted blanket options.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Theragun ($399; nordstrom.com)

The Theragun aims to help you unwind, take care of your body and recover from everything from injuries to workouts, and it's made waves across the internet and fitness circles. It's a relatively simple handheld device with two different speed settings that help to target soreness, knots, tightness and more through what Theragun refers to as "scientifically-calibrated deep muscle treatment." It's also famous for being the most quiet massage gun on the market. And while it's definitely a splurge, the reviews (from people calling it everything from "worth every penny" to a "life-changing device") speak for themselves.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Essential Oil Diffuser ($28.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

People love oil diffusers for their soothing, calming properties, and this option from Anjou is no exception. This sleek model features between 11 and 15 hours of run time on low with just one fill, so you don't have to worry about constantly refilling to enjoy the aromatherapy benefits you're looking for. This diffuser is also extremely quiet and BPA-free and includes an auto turn-off function — you can set it to one, four or eight hours of run time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Light Therapy Lamp ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This light therapy lamp is an Amazon's Choice product with a nearly 5-star rating from over 1,500 reviews. If you're not familiar with light therapy, we've covered some of the science behind how it works. In short, these lamps mimic natural sunlight to help increase energy, lift your mood and regulate sleep patterns. This option features three brightness levels, touch control and a useful timer function.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the person who just committed to a gym or class membership

Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall ($155; dagnedover.com)

This gym bag is sure to garner compliments, turn heads and last you years. It's the perfect size to double as both a work bag and a gym bag that fits an extra pair of sneakers, boxing gloves or whatever you need for that post-work sweat sesh. The neoprene material is extremely lightweight and a breeze to keep clean. Simply throw it in the wash whenever it's starting to smell less than optimal. There are lots of useful pockets and zippers to make organization easy, and the range of colors makes it a great option for everyone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle (starting at $44.95; amazon.com)

It's important to stay hydrated, and after a long workout there's really nothing better than taking a swig of ice-cold water. To keep your water cold, Hydro Flask has Dual-Shield technology that locks in the temperature, so even hours after you fill it up, your water is still cold and refreshing. The bottles come in seven colors with a variety of lids, so you can tailor yours to your workout and style. It's one of our favorite water bottles on the market, and we have a full review if you want to learn why.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Allbirds Shoes (prices vary; allbirds.com)

Allbirds makes ridiculously comfortable shoes for every kind of workout. Plus, they're extremely lightweight, which makes carrying them around a breeze. The standard Runners are great for indoor gym sessions, the Mizzles are water-resistant and a good option if you're going out into the rain, and the Tree Runners are light and ventilated for high-intensity workouts. The sustainable shoe seller has a wide range of footwear in different styles, colors and designs to make sure your feet stay comfy no matter what activity you're doing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bombas Compression Socks (starting at $18; bombas.com)

Drop the sweaty tube socks and upgrade to Bombas. With loads of sock tech, like a honeycomb structure for support and anti-microbial and moisture-wicking fabric, they'll free you from icky gym socks forever. The comfort and performance of Bombas will change the way you think about socks. What makes it even better: For each pair Bombas sells, it donates a pair to someone in need.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jade Harmony Yoga Mat (starting at $79.95; amazon.com)

This isn't just any old yoga mat. The Jade Harmony mat comes in 16 fun colors and offers superior grip and comfort. Plus, it's made from sustainable materials, and the brand actually gives back to the planet with every purchase. The mats are made from natural rubber, as opposed to synthetic alternatives, which works to provide a more secure grip while you're holding your poses. Reviewers specifically love it for hot yoga, when other mats can turn into a total slip and slide. With a 4.5-star rating from over 2,300 reviewers, this is a mat worth the splurge.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece ($39.97, originally $45; nike.com)

This iconic unisex fleece hoodie is a staple of athleisure, but it was designed with more than just style in mind. Super comfortable with a relaxed fit, this hoodie is perfect for the gym and for sporting around town.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpants ($85; outdoorvoices.com)

Flattering sweatpants? Look no further. The CloudKnit collection from Outdoor Voices is made from extremely soft, comfortable material. And yet, these pants are also super flattering. Available in both a men's style and a women's style (matching sweatpants, anyone?), they can be paired with any of the tops in the collection for an outfit you'll be working out (and lounging) in all year long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Ultraboost 19 Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

While these sneakers are a splurge, they feature a nearly 5-star review from over 1,500 reviewers for a reason. Reviewers love their extra support and spring, and note that the knit design comfortably hugs the foot. They are available in a huge range of colors and patterns, so you can customize them to your exact style.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the woman who wants to be more active (and look good doing so)

Bandier All Access Front Row Bra ($44.97, originally $78; bandier.com)

A great sports bra is a necessity when it comes to exercise of any kind. And this option from Bandier is incredibly supportive, comfortable and stylish. The nylon and spandex material feels smooth and works perfectly under a variety of tops or on its own. And the material holds up well against sweat, which makes it an easy go-to option.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress ($100; outdoorvoices.com)

The brand's No. 1 best-seller, the Exercise Dress from Outdoor Voices is a super versatile piece of activewear. Whether you're a tennis player, a runner or a biker, this dress can keep up with it all. In fact, we have a full review where we tested exactly how it holds up during different types of activity. We particularly like the new leopard print, which you can even dress up — simply pair with black tights, boots and a jacket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging ($68; girlfriend.com)

When it comes to inclusive, mindful and sustainable activewear, Girlfriend Collective is doing it right. And the brand's compressive high-rise leggings are one of its best-selling and top-rated products for a reason. The leggings are available in a wide range of sizes and colors, and that's not to mention how comfortable and flattering they are. You can read more about Girlfriend Collective and our other favorite activewear brands in this full roundup.

_______________________________________________________________________________

MZ Wallace Matt Bag ($135; mzwallace.com)

For the yoga enthusiast, this mat bag is a total luxury that will truly encourage you to make it to that next class. The stunning rose gold color, in combination with the adjustable strap and exterior pocket (perfect for keys and wallet), makes this a stylish, yet practical, option.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hydrate Crop ($58; freepeople.com)

For the woman who needs super sweat-proof, efficient workout gear that still looks good, the Hydrate Crop is made from a trademarked material that's simultaneously deodorizing and hydrating. That's right, it'll minimize smell and keep your skin from getting super dry. And don't let the strappy design distract you — the fabric and design are also compressive and supportive, making it wearable for those higher-impact exercises. Pair the Hydrate Top with the Ultra-High-Rise Hydrate Legging for a wow-worthy set.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Legging ($114; aloyoga.com)

These celeb-loved leggings (they've been spotted on Taylor Swift and Bella Hadid) are great for everything from working out to going out. They're a true statement piece without being loud, and are the epitome of stylish athleisure.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Carbon38 Sheer Crop Tank ($39; carbon38.com)

The perfect tank for every type of activity, this option is silky smooth to the touch. It's luxe, and sure to be a beloved staple in any woman's wardrobe. You'll probably want to grab more than one of the sleek color options.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Drybar Four-Pack ($39; nordstrom.com)

Dry shampoo is a must-have if you're going from the gym to dinner (or anywhere you have to look and smell acceptable). This four-pack comes with Drybar's cult-favorite Detox dry shampoo, which will leave your gym hair feeling, looking and smelling fresh and clean. You'll also get a texturizer, heat protectant and hairspray, which you can take to the gym or pack for travel.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Betty Ski Base Layer Top and Leggings ($105 each or $170 together; sweatybetty.com)

The Betty ski base layer top and Betty ski base layer leggings are perfect for all colder weather activity, from runs to skiing and everything in between. The festive, holiday-themed patterns are ideal for a winter getaway or photo shoot, and that's on top of the material being super comfortable, warm and breathable, yet sweat-wicking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Streetside Half Zip Hoodie ($158; aloyoga.com)

When it's chilly outside, there's nothing better to throw on after a workout than a warm, fuzzy jacket. And this hoodie from Alo Yoga is everything anyone could want, whether you're headed to the gym or not. It features a large kangaroo pocket perfect for storing your phone, keys and a credit card or cash.

_______________________________________________________________________________

For the guy who has resolved to spend more time exercising

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover ($119; nordstrom.com)

This Patagonia fleece is a winter workout's best friend. Warm enough to wear on your way to the gym, but light enough for a run outside in the snow, this pullover is a versatile layer that keeps you cozy when you're pushing yourself.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nike Tech Fleece Jogger Pants ($110; nordstrom.com)

Nike Tech Fleece jogger pants are made of super-soft fabric and have a streamlined cut, so you can look good and stay comfortable while you're putting in reps at the gym. With multiple pockets, there's plenty of storage room for anything you need for a quick trip to the gym. The best part is that they double as a great gym pant and a cozy choice for post-workout naps.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bleecker Dopp Kit ($95; mzwallace.com)

For the guy who throws toiletries into his gym bag, this kit from MZ Wallace's new men's line is a super sleek, yet masculine, option when it comes to packing all your gym essentials in an organized way. It also doubles as a perfect toiletry bag for travel, since it's big enough to fit a toothbrush, shaving kit, cologne and much more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kiehl's Men's Skincare Starter Kit ($39; kiehls.com)

A perfect addition to the Bleecker Dopp Kit, this starter kit from Kiehl's has the perfect stuff to use after a workout. It's simple, yet super refreshing and reinvigorating and does wonders on oily or acne-prone skin. It's also the perfect opportunity to test out popular, best-selling products before committing to a full-size option.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Under Armour Men's Armour Fleece ½ Zip (starting at $24.65; amazon.com)

This classic sweater is perfect for the colder months, featuring a soft inner layer designed to keep you warm and comfortable all day long. Whether you opt to wear it during a run or on the way to a exercise session, you'll stay cozy and look good doing so.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Gildan Men's Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt (starting at $6; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a super soft sweatshirt and don't care about name brands, we'd recommend this option from Gildan, available on Amazon, that features a 4.5-star rating from over 8,000 reviews. You can't go wrong with this basic, available in sizes from small to XXXX-large and in 15 colors.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.