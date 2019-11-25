The best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals: Toms, Dyson, The North Face and more

It's here, it's here, it's finally here! But wait, isn't it only Monday? Blame the breakneck speed of the internet, but yes, Black Friday has officially launched at some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands and retailers.

Think 30% off sitewide at Bonobos and Fossil. Over at The North Face, you can get some of your favorite coats now for 25% off, and at Nisolo, we've got an exclusive CNN promo code that can get you an additional 25% off already discounted styles through December. Plenty of beauty sales are happening too, with the K-beauty-centric retailer Soko Glam offering 30% off everything. Hey, with deals this good this early, maybe you can be done with your holiday shopping before Thanksgiving.

The family-friendly clothing brand Boden, which stocks all your fashion basics, is offering 30% off (and free shipping and returns) with the promo code H7N3.

The Body Shop, home to lovely-smelling body butters and shower gels, is offering 40% off sitewide with seasonal items 50% off through December 4. What's more, its huge selection of gifts is 25% off, and all shower gels are being slashed to just $5, too. If you've got anyone in your life who's big on baths and self-care, this is the sale to hit up.

Cult-favorite sock brand Bombas is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

The men's clothing brand Bonobos is 30% off sitewide with the code BFWEEK, making their excellent chinos and cozy flannels even more tempting.

Charlotte Tilbury, the British-born makeup brand known for its Pillowtalk collection and dreamy palettes, is offering 30% off a selection of its products and holiday bundles.

The consistently trendy shoe brand Chinese Laundry is offering a 30% discount sitewide through December 1. There are some exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's Black Friday-friendly.

You can get Dyson's coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99 through the holidays. Over at Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399 as well, plus free shipping.

Watches, wallets and belts are amongst the most popular gifts to give this season, and Fossil has all that and more. Now through December 1, you can get 30% off your entire purchase on the site, with some select items getting slashed a whopping 50% as well, with the promo code INTHEBAG.

Through December 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand Franco Sarto is offering 40% off sitewide, which means many of their surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100. The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots.

Use the promo code BLACKFRYEDAY and you can get up to 50% off select Frye boot styles for her and for him.

The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand Greats is now offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through December 3 (or the day after Cyber Monday), so maybe it's time to snatch up a pair of its bestselling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.

Over at Lucky, a brand that's known for its denim, Black Friday means 50% off everything sitewide, with a 40% discount also taken on shoes, through November 30.

The ethically-made shoe and accessories brand Nisolo is playing the long game this Black Friday season. Now through mid-December, the brand is offering various discounts with the promo code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off its bestselling shoes, which include the Chelsea Boot, Smoking Shoe, Calano Oxford and Luciano Boot, and BOGO sales up to 50% off. You can also receive 30% off at checkout with your purchase of three or more jewelry items. And here's an additional treat for CNN readers: Use the CNN-exclusive promo code CNN25 and get an additional 25% off your purchase on top of the Black Friday sale through December 4.

The North Face wants you to be extra-warm this winter, offering 25% off select items online through December 2, or Cyber Monday.

Peach & Lily, the beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty, is offering 30% off sitewide with the promo code PEACH2019 through December 3. However, the sale excludes items from the Peach & Lily brand itself, though any purchases from the brand will come with two free face masks.

Now through November 30, Sam Edelman has 30% off across select items with the promo code SAMSGIVING. We're hoping one of its winter-worthy combat boots makes the list.

The beauty retailer Soko Glam, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is now 30% off sitewide with the promo code SGBF19, meaning that getting all your beauty gifts and stocking stuffers just got a lot cheaper.

For some cashmere goodies, head on over to State Cashmere and you can get 25% off your entire order with the code 2019THX25 through December 2. We're personally in love with its Ballet Neck Cashmere Sweater for women and Cashmere Hoodie for the guys.

The promo code THANKFUL gets you 30% off any item over at Toms through December 2. With its One for One program, which has Toms donating a pair of shoes to someone in need for every pair you buy, you know that snagging a pair of the brand's, say, faux fur-lined slip-ons is doing some serious good.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.