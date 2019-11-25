Columbia x Star Wars latest collab has you picking between the dark and light sides

Already this year, Disney and Columbia teamed up for a collection of "Frozen II" jackets and fleeces, and now the partnership has deepened. Today, fans get a first look at the latest Star Wars x Columbia collaboration, which features two new reversible jackets that will make your allegiance clear.

The $200 Challenger Star Wars Force Edition jackets come in two versions: light side or dark side. Both editions will go on sale at 12:01am EST on December 6. Notably, these are a lot more affordable than previous collabs, which has included $400 parkas styled to resemble Han Solo and Luke Skywalker's on-film ensembles, but that doesn't mean they're any less pleasing for citizens of the galaxy.

For instance, the language seen each of the jackets is Aurebesh, which is the common coded language from the films. It might take an eagle eye to translate it, but the jackets are inscribed with "May the force be with you" or "You underestimate the power of the dark side."

To further differentiate the two, the light side jacket takes on an arctic color scheme on the outside with an aqua interior, and features a rebel alliance patch on the front. Meanwhile, the dark side goes all-black on the exterior and uses a vibrant red satin on the interior for a real Kylo Ren aesthetic, along with the imperial symbol on the front.

Both of these jackets are the Columbia Challenger model and provide ample shielding fit for a sandstorm on Tatooine or an icy winter on Hoth with an Omni-Tech outer shell. The pullover design is complete with a kangaroo pouch on the front and a hood that can easily be thrown up to conceal your resistance identity. You might even be able to control it with the force.

This is easily a top gift for any Star Wars fan this year, plus it remixes a unique design stemming from Columbia's long-standing quality levels. All that's left for you to decide is your allegiance, or the allegiance of whoever you'd gift it to. And if you're looking for jackets not associated with an iconic film series, be sure to take advantage of Columbia's wide-ranging sale on pullovers, jackets and fleeces here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.