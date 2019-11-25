Apple announces a four-day shopping event for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple is getting in the holiday spirit with its now-annual holiday shopping event. For four days only — from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2 — you can get up to a $200 gift card with select purchases. Best of all, it's valid at both the Apple online store and retail locations.

iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods and even the HomePod will likely be eligible, but gift cards will be at different values per each item. It's similar to what Apple has done in years past, with the discount amount given in the form of an Apple gift card. So, if you opt for a product (let's say a MacBook Pro) that rewards with a $200 gift card, you could buy yourself a pair of AirPods Pro.

However, we have a feeling that the place to truly save on Apple devices and accessories will be from other retailers. Amazon.com has been leading the way with discounts on Second Generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. And Staples has the 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad starting an all-time low price of just $249.99.

Needless to say, stick with CNN Underscored as we highlight the best deals of Black Friday and check back as Apple will announce the full deals later this week.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.