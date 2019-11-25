Shop the best Black Friday deals on Amazon now

We're technically still a few days away from Black Friday—but don't tell that to Amazon. The most massive online retailer likes to make a full week out of the biggest shopping day of the year, which means they've posted deals galore starting today and will continue the savings throughout the week.

Below, find the best deals happening on Monday at Amazon. Keep in mind, these deals will only last for a limited time or until sold out, so if you see something you like, act fast. And if today's not your day, don't fret; the Underscored team will be staying on top of Amazon's limited-time deals all week long. Look out for brand new sales and savings tomorrow and beyond.

Tech

Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Never lose power while you're on the go with the Anker PowerCore+ Mini ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com). This portable charger is the size of a lipstick tube and can charge a smartphone that's completely dead up to 80% power.

SiriusXM SXEZR1V1 Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit

Your car radio will never be the same once you spring for the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit ($29.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com). Right now, it's on sale for its lowest price ever and that includes 3 months of free service. Sounds like a great deal to us.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Hear that? It's a great deal on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds ($139.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com). These true wireless earbuds provide 5 hours total on a single charge—and up to 15 hours total with the included compact charging case—and can be personalized Jabra Sound+ app.

mophie Wireless Charge Pad

Untangle yourself from all the wires, and get this mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($19.99, originally $54.60; amazon.com) now down to its lowest price ever. With Qi wireless charging technology, it was developed to charge your iPhone 50% faster than standard wireless chargers via up to a 7.5W fast charge capability.

Home and health

Casper Sleep Soft and Durable Supima Cotton Sheet Set

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of Casper sheets, now ranging at $42 for a twin set up to $70 for a California king. They're made with Staple Supima Cotton, which won't pill or wear thin and will only get softer with every wash. Not to mention, you won't lose any sleep over this all-time low price.

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-cooker

The ultimate Instant Pot deal has arrived. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-cooker ($89.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com) for its lowest price ever. This Instant Pot isn't just a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, steamer, saute, and warmer; it's also Alexa-enabled, for maximum convenience.

Lindt and Ghirardelli chocolate

Talk about a sweet deal. Amazon is offering up savings on a range of the good kind of chocolate from Lindt and Ghirardelli. Whether you prefer milk, dark, white, caramel-filled, or even limited-edition peppermint bark, pick up a pack for under $30, and put them out as a festive holiday treat.

Brita Everyday Pitcher, 10 Cup

While shopping for deals, it's important to stay hydrated. Be sure you always have filtered water on hand with a new Brita Everyday Pitcher ($27.30, originally $34.99; amazon.com). Each pitcher—choose from black, white or turquoise—comes with one longlast filter. Just be sure to drink up this Black Friday deal before it's over.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Note takers, take note: The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($17.08, originally $27; amazon.com) is on sale for Black Friday. You can re-use the paper in this environmentally-friendly, 80-page dotted grid notebook just by sticking it in the microwave. Plus, it can send all your handwritten notes to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook app.

KitchenAid kitchen tools

If you're baking up a storm for Thanksgiving, these on-sale KitchenAid accessories could help make your desserts even better. Save on prep bowls with lids, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and a cookie dough scoop, and get cooking.

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, 16 Count

It's pumpkin spice season! If you're a sucker for this limited-time flavor, stock up with 16 cans of cult-favorite La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte ($36.16, originally $47.75; amazon.com).

Ozeri Gusto Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Nothing should stand in the way of your and your wine, including a physically taxing wine opener. This Ozeri Gusto Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($11.61, originally $14; amazon.com) can open a bottle in just seconds, no twisting or pulling necessary.

Instant Pot accessories

Up your Instant Pot game with a collection of new accessories, including a cake pan, a silicone egg bites mold, a mesh steamer basket and more. They're all on sale for Black Friday, just in time for you to use them in your Thanksgiving prep.

Fashion and beauty

NYX Profressional Makeup sets

Get dolled up with these deals on NYX. Right now, you can save on a pack of three Butter Glosses, a setting spray combo pack, and an eyeliner and mascara set for $13 or less.

Calvin Klein polos

Guys, it's time to stock up on polo shirts. A selection of styles from Calvin Klein is on sale on Amazon right now for under $50 (price varies based on size). So choose the color that suits you and get ready to look your best in a classic shirt.

Victorinox Luggage bags and backpacks

Prepare for your upcoming holiday travel will deals on Victorinox Luggage backpacks and totes. More than a dozen bags are marked down (several are even under $50), so you'll be toting your stuff through the airport in style this year.

IZOD Gold Box

Guys in need of a new winter wardrobe, look no further than this IZOD Gold Box. Staples like sweaters, chinos, polos and more are up for grabs, and everything is under $30. Shop now; these deals will only last for a day.

Carhartt

Amazon is marking down classic styles for men and women from Carhartt. Save on plenty of jackets, some pants, and even a pair of overall from the iconic brand.

Toys and gaming

Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike

Give your next bike ride a boost with the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike ($1,999.99, originally $2,999.99; amazon.com), now $1,000 off for Black Friday. This bike allows you to go up to 20 mph and 80 miles on a single charge, plus Tektro hydraulic brakes for safe stopping and a high-quality aluminum frame.

Segway Scooters

Scoot on over to Amazon to find a variety of Segways available at exceptionally low prices. Score the Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter ($379.99, originally $489; amazon.com), Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $759; amazon.com), and the Ninebot MAX Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $799; amazon.com) all on sale, plus a selection of accessories to make for the best ride of your life.

Upriser Ducati, Authentic Panigale V4 S Remote Control Motorcycle

Finally, you can buy your very own Ducati—well, mini Ducati. This remote control motorcycle isn't exactly the same as straddling your own bike, but it's still pretty adept at stunts and high-speed racing. And unlike a life-size Ducati, it's under $100.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.