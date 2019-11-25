Shop the best Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Technically, Black Friday isn't until tomorrow—but don't tell that to Amazon. The most massive online retailer likes to make a full week out of the biggest shopping day of the year, which means they have already posted deals galore..

Below, find the best deals happening now at Amazon. Keep in mind, these deals will only last for a limited time or until sold out, so if you see something you like, act fast. And if today's not your day, don't fret; the Underscored team will be staying on top of Amazon's limited-time deals all week long. Look out for brand new sales and savings tomorrow and beyond.

Tech

TCL 5-Series 43" TV

TCL's mid-range 43" 5-Series ($299.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com) features a 4K UHD panel packs support for Dolby Vision, and at just $299.99, down from $499.99, you're getting a lot of value. It has slim bezels and a full Roku box built-in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TCL 6-Series 65" TV

TCL's latest 6-Series ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com) really ups the panel quality while keeping value front and center. It's a QLED panel that hits 4K UHDs and supports Dolby Vision, so expect vibrant colors and deep blacks, all for just $599.99.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Both the Pixel 4 ($599, originally $799; amazon.com) and 4 XL ($699, originally $899; amazon.com) scored high in our full reviews—they have particularly outstanding cameras and a vibrant display that goes up to 90Hz. For Black Friday, you can score $200 off both models.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker PowerPort III Nano USB Type-C Wall Charger

This tiny USB Type-C charger from Anker ($19.99; amazon.com) can push out 18-watts, which is enough to fast charge the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, along with Google's Pixel line and Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 ($148.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com) has Alexa built in, so it's much more than just a fitness tracker. Plus, this rich Bordeaux and Copper Rose color combo is exclusive to Amazon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Never lose power while you're on the go with the Anker PowerCore+ Mini ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com). This portable charger is the size of a lipstick tube and can charge a smartphone that's completely dead up to 80% power.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sony audio products

Whether you prefer to rock out in your own personal jam session or blast your music for all to hear, Sony has deals on audio products at Amazon to suit your listening needs. A range of on-ear, over-ear and in-ear headphones are available starting at just $38, while Bluetooth speakers are as low as $59.99. There's even a Dolby Atmos Sound Bar up for grabs at $1,198, all-time low price, and a turntable.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SiriusXM SXEZR1V1 Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit

Your car radio will never be the same once you spring for the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit ($29.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com). Right now, it's on sale for its lowest price ever and that includes 3 months of free service. Sounds like a great deal to us.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Hear that? It's a great deal on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds ($139.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com). These true wireless earbuds provide 5 hours total on a single charge—and up to 15 hours total with the included compact charging case—and can be personalized Jabra Sound+ app.

_______________________________________________________________________________

mophie Wireless Charge Pad

Untangle yourself from all the wires, and get this mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($19.99, originally $54.60; amazon.com) now down to its lowest price ever. With Qi-enabled wireless charging technology, it was developed to charge your iPhone 50% faster than standard wireless chargers via up to a 7.5W fast charge capability.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Paperwhite

A light e-reader that's now waterproof so you can carry your kindle on your next beach vacation, the Kindle Paperwhite ($84.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com) is down to its lowest price. For a limited time, get $5 in ebook credit with every purchase, and be sure to check out the other Kindle sales happening on Amazon now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wemo Mini WiFi Enabled Smart Plug

This voice-controlled Wemo Mini WiFi Enabled Smart Plug ($15.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com) can control any device you want, and now it's down to its lowest price ever. Plug your Christmas tree lights into it to ensure they turn on as soon as the sun sets and off directly at dawn.

Home and health

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts

Gift this Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($149, originally $199; amazon.com) to serious home cooks. Not only does it make for perfect results, but you can use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Nugget ice is the best kind of ice. This Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($379.99, originally $499; amazon.com) fits on your countertop and can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day. Plus, it's Bluetooth-equipped, so you can set your ice making schedule from your phone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Casper Sleep Soft and Durable Supima Cotton Sheet Set

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of Casper sheets, now ranging at $42 for a twin set up to $70 for a California king. They're made with Staple Supima Cotton, which won't pill or wear thin and will only get softer with every wash. Not to mention, you won't lose any sleep over this all-time low price.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-cooker

The ultimate Instant Pot deal has arrived. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-cooker ($89.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com) for its lowest price ever. This Instant Pot isn't just a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, steamer, saute, and warmer; it's also Alexa-enabled, for maximum convenience.

_______________________________________________________________________________

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum

This iRobot Roomba E5 ($279, originally $379.99; amazon.com) is better as picking up the crud on your floor, thanks to Power-Lifting Suction that delivers 5 times the air power, and now you can get one for $100 off. Like other Roombas, this model will intelligently navigate around all your furniture, plus it will run 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YnM Weighted Blanket

For restless sleepers, the YnM Weighted Blanket ($59.89, originally $82.90; amazon.com) has been proven to lessen anxiety and help you fall asleep. This particular blanket features less fiber fill and breathable fabric to ensure you don't overheat while you're all snuggled up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

Here's an egg-celent deal on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker ($19,99, originally $29.99; amazon.com), $2 away from the lowest price we've ever seen. On sale in red, white and aqua, It includes a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg holder trays, measuring cup, and recipe book, plus you can use it steam vegetables and other foods.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brita Everyday Pitcher, 10 Cup

While shopping for deals, it's important to stay hydrated. Be sure you always have filtered water on hand with a new Brita Everyday Pitcher ($27.30, originally $34.99; amazon.com). Each pitcher—choose from black, white or turquoise—comes with one longlast filter. Just be sure to drink up this Black Friday deal before it's over.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Note takers, take note: The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($17.08, originally $27; amazon.com) is on sale for Black Friday. You can re-use the paper in this environmentally-friendly, 80-page dotted grid notebook just by sticking it in the microwave. Plus, it can send all your handwritten notes to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook app.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KitchenAid kitchen tools

If you're baking up a storm for Thanksgiving, these on-sale KitchenAid accessories could help make your desserts even better. Save on prep bowls with lids, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and a cookie dough scoop, and get cooking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

The top-selling ceramic Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($89.25, originally $119; amazon.com) looks more like a work of modern art than an essential oil diffuser. And yet, it uses 10 to 20 drops of oil to diffuse a space that's over 500 square feet. Available at a discount in white, black and grey, it features two time settings and an optional light.

_______________________________________________________________________________

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, 16 Count

It's pumpkin spice season! If you're a sucker for this limited-time flavor, stock up with 16 cans of cult-favorite La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte ($36.16, originally $47.75; amazon.com).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ozeri Gusto Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Nothing should stand in the way of your and your wine, including a physically taxing wine opener. This Ozeri Gusto Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($11.61, originally $14; amazon.com) can open a bottle in just seconds, no twisting or pulling necessary.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot accessories

Up your Instant Pot game with a collection of new accessories, including a cake pan, a silicone egg bites mold, a mesh steamer basket and more. They're all on sale for Black Friday, just in time for you to use them in your Thanksgiving prep.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TEMPUR-ProForm Cloud Pillow for Sleeping

It's pillow made for every type of sleeper. The TEMPUR-ProForm Cloud Pillow's ($46.99, originally $69; amazon.com) memory foam technology and adaptive material allows you to sleep in any position and feels ultra soft to touch.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier ($116.32, originally $229; amazon.com) claims to reduce 99.97% of allergen particles in the air, vastly improving indoor air quality. A nifty indicator also lets you know what your air quality is at all times, so you'll never be breathing in polluted air.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow

The perfect pillow for long haul travel, the Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow ($50.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com) is made with memory foam and cooling vent technology. Your head and neck will feel both well-supported and refreshed the next time you're in flight.

Fashion and beauty

FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

You need more than just water to get your face clean. That's where the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush ($90.35, originally $139; amazon.com) comes in. It uses gentle vibrations to get gunk out of your pores. But hurry, this deal will only last one day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Women's House Slipper

This super soft slipper is cozy and cute, too. An Amazon best seller, slip into a new pair for as low as $16.99 (originally $23.88; amazon.com). They come in a range of colors, including neutrals like black and tan and bright like purple and burgundy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Comeon Women's Casual Lapel Fuzzy Zipper Coat

Teddy coats have been taking over Amazon. This one is hovering around $20 (price varies based on size), down from it's usual price of $28.99. Snag this one on sale, and start wearing this trend for yourself.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NYX Profressional Makeup sets

Get dolled up with these deals on NYX. Right now, you can save on a pack of three Butter Glosses, a setting spray combo pack, and an eyeliner and mascara set for $13 or less.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein polos

Guys, it's time to stock up on polo shirts. A selection of styles from Calvin Klein is on sale on Amazon right now for under $50 (price varies based on size). So choose the color that suits you and get ready to look your best in a classic shirt.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Victorinox Luggage bags and backpacks

Prepare for your upcoming holiday travel will deals on Victorinox Luggage backpacks and totes. More than a dozen bags are marked down (several are even under $50), so you'll be toting your stuff through the airport in style this year.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask

Infused with charcoal, kaolin, aloe and hyaluronic acid, this Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask ($9.99, originally $18; amazon.com)—from Amazon's highly rated in-house beauty brand—will cleanse your pores without stripping your skin of any much-needed moisture. Simply apply to your skin for 15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water for fresher skin.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt

Amazon is marking down classic styles for men and women from Carhartt. Save on plenty of jackets, some pants, and even a pair of overall from the iconic brand.

Toys and gaming

LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar

Aspiring Jedi Knights can probably feel a disturbance in the force; the LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com) is now on sale. Countdown to Christmas by building favorite characters and starships each day. Do or do not, there is no try.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike

Give your next bike ride a boost with the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike ($1,999.99, originally $2,999.99; amazon.com), now $1,000 off for Black Friday. This bike allows you to go up to 20 mph and 80 miles on a single charge, plus Tektro hydraulic brakes for safe stopping and a high-quality aluminum frame.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Segway Scooters

Scoot on over to Amazon to find a variety of Segways available at exceptionally low prices. Score the Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter ($379.99, originally $489; amazon.com), Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $759; amazon.com), and the Ninebot MAX Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $799; amazon.com) all on sale, plus a selection of accessories to make for the best ride of your life.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Upriser Ducati, Authentic Panigale V4 S Remote Control Motorcycle

Finally, you can buy your very own Ducati—well, mini Ducati. This remote control motorcycle isn't exactly the same as straddling your own bike, but it's still pretty adept at stunts and high-speed racing. And unlike a life-size Ducati, it's under $100.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.