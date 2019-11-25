Chinese spying allegations 'deeply disturbing,' Australian Prime Minister says

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is deeply disturbed by allegations that the Chinese government attempted to have an agent elected to the country's parliament.

In an article published in Nine Network newspapers on Sunday, the Chinese government is accused of offering 1 million Australian dollars ($679,500) for a Chinese-Australian citizen to contest a federal seat.

The citizen, 32-year-old Bo "Nick" Zhao, allegedly declined. He was found dead in a Melbourne motel room in March this year, and local authorities have been unable to conclude how he died.

Speaking in Canberra on Monday, Morrison said Australia was "not naive" about the threats it faces from other countries.

"That's why we strengthened the laws, that's why we increased the resources (for intelligence agencies)," Morrison said. "I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling."

