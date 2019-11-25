Australian police find body in search for missing British tourist

(CNN) Police in the Australian state of Victoria have found a body believed to be that of missing British tourist Aslan King.

In a statement Tuesday , police said the man's body was "located about 10:15 a.m. this morning in a creek just over a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen."

"Officers are yet to formally identify the body; however, it is believed to be Aslan King who was last seen at a camping ground on Old Coach Road about 2am on November 23," the statement added.

According to CNN affiliate 9 News, 25-year-old King was camping with friends at Princetown, near the Twelve Apostles, a rock formation off the scenic Great Ocean Road coastal drive. He reportedly suffered a "medical episode" and hit his head at about 2 a.m. Saturday, after which he ran into bushland.

"We're not looking at any foul play, we're looking for a missing person," Victoria Police Sergeant Danny Brown told reporters Monday, on announcing the extension of the search area to 4 kilometers (2.5 miles).

