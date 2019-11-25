Australian police find body in search for missing British tourist

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 10:06 PM ET, Mon November 25, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Missing British tourist Aslan King.
Missing British tourist Aslan King.

(CNN)Police in the Australian state of Victoria have found a body believed to be that of missing British tourist Aslan King.

In a statement Tuesday, police said the man's body was "located about 10:15 a.m. this morning in a creek just over a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen."
"Officers are yet to formally identify the body; however, it is believed to be Aslan King who was last seen at a camping ground on Old Coach Road about 2am on November 23," the statement added.
According to CNN affiliate 9 News, 25-year-old King was camping with friends at Princetown, near the Twelve Apostles, a rock formation off the scenic Great Ocean Road coastal drive. He reportedly suffered a "medical episode" and hit his head at about 2 a.m. Saturday, after which he ran into bushland.
    "We're not looking at any foul play, we're looking for a missing person," Victoria Police Sergeant Danny Brown told reporters Monday, on announcing the extension of the search area to 4 kilometers (2.5 miles).
    Read More
    Investigators said they would prepare a report for the coroner on the body found Tuesday.