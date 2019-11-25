(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Secretary of Defense Esper said President Trump ordered him to allow a controversial Navy SEAL accused of war crimes to keep his status, despite resistance from Navy leaders.
-- A Boston doctor sent a friend a desperate text for help. Moments later, he and his fiancée were dead.
-- Some chefs dream their whole lives of winning a prestigious Michelin star. But this South Korean chef is suing Michelin for including his restaurant.
-- General Motors' president predicted that electric cars won't go mainstream until these three problems are fixed.
-- The Supreme Court declined to review the case of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was the focus of the first season of the popular "Serial" podcast.
-- Thieves made off with artifacts of "immeasurable value," including diamonds and gemstones, from a castle vault in the German city of Dresden.
-- The music industry's biggest names were out in full force for the 47th American Music Awards. Here are the red carpet looks that turned heads.
-- Hoda Kotb's co-anchors on the "Today" show went nuts when she announced her engagement.