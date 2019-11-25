(CNN) After a month of torrential rain around Freetown, Sierra Leone, a sound like an explosion shattered the peaceful morning and the ground trembled. Mount Sugar Loaf was falling down.

On August 14, 2017, a river of mud, trees and boulders cascaded into the city, killing more than 1,100 people , including seven members of Alhaji Siraj Bah's adopted family.

The 17-year-old might have died with them, but he was working a night shift. When he tried to return home the next morning, his path was blocked. After several hours, he was told that no one in the house had survived.

Bah, now 20, was born in a remote village 160 miles from Freetown. His father died when he was 12 and the youngster traveled by bus to the nation's capital. "I lived on the street for four years," he told CNN. "I used to do so many odd jobs just to get food to eat ... I used to fetch water, wash clothes.

"I was not scared, I just had that belief in that one day, I will make it."

