(CNN) Wildlife officials in Malaysia are mourning the death of Iman, the country's last Sumatran rhino.

The female rhino, who was estimated to be about 25 years old, died Saturday at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary in Tabin Wildlife Reserve, the Sabah Wildlife Department confirmed to CNN.

"Iman was given the very best care and attention since her capture in March 2014 right up to the moment she passed," State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said in a statement. "No one could have done more."

She had cancer, which was starting to cause her considerable pain because a tumor was putting pressure on her bladder, Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said in the statement.