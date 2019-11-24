One killed, five hurt in Afghanistan blast targeting UN personnel

(CNN) One person was killed and five others injured during an attack on a United Nations vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN.

A hand grenade was tossed into the vehicle, Rahimi said, noting the vehicle was targeted.

The person who died and two of the injured were UN personnel, the organization said in a statement.

The injured include an Afghan national and an international colleague, the UN statement said without providing their identities.

The UN condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms."

