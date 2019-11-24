Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins missed the last play of the game taking a selfie

(CNN) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins thought Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions was over when he ran to the sidelines to take a selfie with a fan.

"I was so hype, I think I broke a water bottle," Haskins said during a post-game interview. "I look up and then we're in victory (formation)."

Unfortunately for Haskins, he still needed to be on the field to take a knee and run out the clock. Instead, backup quarterback Case Keenum had to take the field.

