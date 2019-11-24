It's NFL Sunday and we know the drill. Here's how to watch your favorite teams play

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 5:28 AM ET, Sun November 24, 2019

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 17.
(CNN)It's almost Thanksgiving and we've got a lot to be thankful for. Most of all, NFL Sunday is back.

Week 12 features 12 matchups including an intense game expected between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
Here's how you can watch your teams play:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

    New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

      Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.