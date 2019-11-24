Michael J. Pollard, actor in 'Bonnie and Clyde,' dies at 80

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Sun November 24, 2019

Actor Michael J. Pollard, who appeared in &quot;Bonnie and Clyde&quot; in 1967, has died at the age of 80.
(CNN)Actor Michael J. Pollard, known for his roles in "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Star Trek," has died at the age of 80.

Pollard died Wednesday of cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles hospital, his longtime friend Dawn Walker told The Hollywood Reporter.
Pollard received an Academy Award nomination for his role as a gas station attendant turned accomplice in the 1967 film "Bonnie and Clyde." He appeared in several television shows in the 1960s, including "Star Trek" and "The Andy Griffith Show."
Rob Zombie, who directed Pollard in the 2003 film "House of 1000 Corpses," posted his condolences on Facebook early Friday.
    "He was one of the first actors I knew I had to work with as soon as I got my first film off the ground. He will be missed," Zombie said.
