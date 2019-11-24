6 people on cruise ship docked in Los Angeles treated for flu-like symptoms

(CNN) Six passengers aboard a cruise ship docked in Los Angeles were treated for flu-like symptoms Sunday, according to the city's fire department.

The Norwegian Joy cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles around 6 a.m. PT on the return leg of a trip to the Panama Canal , according to information from Ports America and Norwegian Cruise Line. All six passengers wanted medical assessment for an "unspecified and apparently non-life threatening illness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

"During Norwegian Joy's Panama Canal sailing, a few guests on board experienced a stomach related illness. To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures," according to a statement Norwegian Cruise Line emailed to CNN.

Of the six passengers treated, four were taken to area hospitals, according to the LAFD