A baby seal was rescued from a California parking deck and immediately took a much-needed nap

(CNN) Being rescued, playing with firefighters and posing for photos proved to be an exhausting day for Santos, a baby seal in Redwood City, California.

A citizen contacted the Redwood City Fire Department after seeing Santos in a parking deck Sunday. Firefighters arrived and rescued Santos, taking the seal back to the fire station, where the charming creature posed for some heart-meltingly adorable photos before taking a nap.

The firefighters caught the sleepy seal dozing off and posted the video along with footage of the seal's rescue on the department's Instagram.

Trained responders from The Marine Mammal Center picked Santos up from the fire station and took the seal to their marine hospital in nearby Sausalito, where the seal will be examined to determine the sex, age and health.

Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesman for the center, told CNN that Santos is a young northern fur seal pup. Baby Santos seems lively and has good energy, Rulli said.

