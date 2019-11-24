An Alabama sheriff was fatally shot and a suspect is in custody after a statewide manhunt

(CNN) An Alabama sheriff was killed Saturday evening in the line of duty, officials said.

Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams was responding to a call at a Hayneville gas station when he was fatally shot, Sgt. Steve Jarrett said.

"Through his service to our country in the (US Marines) and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said

Johnson was taken into custody without incident around midnight after he returned to the same gas station where the shooting occurred, Jarrett said.

