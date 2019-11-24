Deontay Wilder floors Luis Ortiz to retain world heavweight title

(CNN) US boxer Deontay Wilder landed a devastating right hander to dump Cuba's Luis Ortiz on the canvas and retain his World Boxing Council world title at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas late Saturday.

With former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. watching on at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Wilder had struggled to get the better of Ortiz before the American floored the Cuban in the seventh round.

This was Wilder's 10th straight title defense and the 34-year-old is now unbeaten in 43 fights as he looks to unify all four heavyweight belts.

"When I see the right shot, it is baby good night," Wilder told reporters, as he reflected on the punch that ended the fight.

"That was a punch intended to hurt for sure," said the American. "I got him at the right angle, my feet were planted perfectly and I felt the torque."

Showtime ... WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder enters the ring for the start of his title fight against Luis Ortiz.

