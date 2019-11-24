Manchester United and Sheffield United share six-goal thriller

(CNN) Manchester United and Sheffield United shared a six-goal thriller in the English Premier League on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

For 70 minutes, the visitors had been outfought and outplayed as Sheffield United -- the Premier League's surprise package of the 2019/2020 season -- took a deserved 2-0 lead.

But three goals in seven minutes turned the game on its head as Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford looked to have secured a remarkable comeback win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

The notion of Manchester United securing three points had looked a distinctly unlikely scenario for much of this game.

It was as if the visitors were suffering death by a thousand cuts as the Blades -- a nickname which is a nod to Sheffield's history of steel production -- tore into their opponents at every opportunity.

