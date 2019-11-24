Black Friday deals 2019: Your A-Z guide

It's the final countdown to Black Friday, and a lot of deals are already live. To help you optimize your shopping strategy, we rounded up all the best early sales and listed the brands and retailers alphabetically, sorted by category.

Check back often as we'll be updating this post regularly.

Major retailers

Fashion and beauty

Frye : Get up to 50% off classic styles during the beloved boot brand's Black Fryeday Sale.

Get up to during the beloved boot brand's Black Fryeday Sale. Kate Spade : During Kate Spade's Friends-Giving Sale, use code GOBBLE50 for 50% off select handbags and wallets .

During Kate Spade's Friends-Giving Sale, use . Lucky Brand : Take 50% off everything sitewide , with a 40% discount also taken on shoes, now through Nov. 30.

Take , with a 40% discount also taken on shoes, now through Nov. 30. Nike : Black Friday sales don't officially start until Nov. 28 at Nike, but right now you can take 20% off sale styles with code WINSTREAK .

Black Friday sales don't officially start until Nov. 28 at Nike, but right now you can take . Nisolo: Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off best-selling styles.

Peach & Lily : Peach & Lily, the beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty, is offering 30% off sitewide with code PEACH2019 with some exclusions.

Peach & Lily, the beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty, is offering with some exclusions. Perry Ellis : The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide during their Black Friday Preview , going on now.

The luxe menswear brand is offering , going on now. The Body Shop : Take 40% off sitewide , 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts now through Dec. 4.

Take , 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts now through Dec. 4. The North Face : The North Face wants you to be extra-warm this winter, offering 25% off select items online through Cyber Monday.

The North Face wants you to be extra-warm this winter, offering online through Cyber Monday. Sam Edelman : 30% off select items with code SAMSGIVING.

Soko Glam : The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale with code SGBF19.

The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item now through Dec. 2.

Tech, gaming and toys

Amazon Devices : As expected, Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts.

As expected, Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts. Beats by Dre : Snag over-ear noise canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95, down from $349.95.

Snag for just $279.95, down from $349.95. CASETiFY: Use code FILMYBIG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items.

Eargo : You can get the EargoNeo for $500 off on Amazon.

You can get the on Amazon. Google : Amazon has the still-solid 64GB Just Black Pixel 3 for $446.15 and the 3XL for $535.

Amazon has the still-solid 64GB Just Black Pixel 3 for $446.15 and the 3XL for $535. Insignia : Get a 32" Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.

Get a for just $99.99 on Amazon. Lenovo : ThinkPads of all shapes and sizes are seeing strong discounts ahead of the doorbusters, which will drop on Thanksgiving.

are seeing strong discounts ahead of the doorbusters, which will drop on Thanksgiving. LEGO : Black Friday deals officially kick off on Nov. 25 at LEGO. Expect to see big savings on sets perfect for holiday gifting,

Black Friday deals officially kick off on Nov. 25 at LEGO. Expect to see big savings on sets perfect for holiday gifting, Motorola : While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motoral is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.

While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motoral is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones. Olloclip : Get 60% off on almost every product sitewide.

Get on almost every product sitewide. OSMO : Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.

Save up to that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets. PopSockets : As part of PopSocket's early doorbuster blowout you can take 20% off sitewide with code EARLY20.

As part of PopSocket's early doorbuster blowout you can take PhoneSoap : Take 30% off the entire product line from their online store.

Take 30% off the entire product line from their online store. Samsung : The tech giant has started tons of deals early. One of our favorite finds? The 128GB Galaxy S10e for $549 -- $200 off it's original price, and you get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free.

The tech giant has started tons of deals early. One of our favorite finds? The 128GB Galaxy S10e for $549 -- $200 off it's original price, and you get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free. Shop Disney: Take up to 40% off in nearly every category, from stuffed animals to action figures, slippers, costumes and even pins.

Home and health

23andMe : Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service .

Take . Allswell : Get 20% off all mattresses with the code GIVETHANKS through Nov. 25.

Get with the code GIVETHANKS through Nov. 25. Ancestry : Take $40 off the AncestryDNA® kit through Nov. 27.

Take through Nov. 27. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Nov. 30.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through Nov. 30. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand well-loved for their use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand well-loved for their use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off through Nov. 27 . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.

Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals. Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide this Black Friday.

Casper : Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper is offering 10% off any mattress order with code BEFOREBF until Nov. 27.

Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper is offering until Nov. 27. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Joss & Main : Take up to 80% off sitewide now through Dec. 4. This includes up to 80% off rugs, 75% off beds and headboards and up to 70% off big-ticket items like sofas.

Take now through Dec. 4. This includes up to 80% off rugs, 75% off beds and headboards and up to 70% off big-ticket items like sofas. Hayneedle: This Black Friday at Hayneedle, accent chairs and table styles are up to 50% off, outdoor patio sets are up to 35% off and even Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, there's free shipping for all orders over $49.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows. Mattress Firm : Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with . Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.

Take and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows. Primary Goods : Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10, $30 off your purchase of $149 or more with code DREAM30, $100 off your purchase of $299 or more with code DREAM100 and $200 off your purchase of $449 or more with code DREAM200.

Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10, $30 off your purchase of $149 or more with code DREAM30, $100 off your purchase of $299 or more with code DREAM100 and $200 off your purchase of $449 or more with code DREAM200. Purple : Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.

during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever. Smoko : An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week .

An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting . The Company Store : Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 20% off items sitewide , with special discounts like 50-75% off select bedding, 50-75% off select apparel and up to 75% off home furniture.

Use , with special discounts like 50-75% off select bedding, 50-75% off select apparel and up to 75% off home furniture. World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture, and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.