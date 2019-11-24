At least seven children among dozens killed in Kenya landslide

(CNN) At least seven children are among the 29 people killed after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Pokot, northwest Kenya, authorities have confirmed.

The bodies of the victims have been recovered and dozens more people are injured, West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said.

Flooded roads and bridges were swept away after the incident, hindering rescue operations, Okello added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta released a statement sending condolences to those lost in the disaster. "To those who were injured in the calamitous incident and are receiving treatment in different hospitals I pray for your quick recovery and restoration," he said.

The landslide began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in West Pokot County near the Ugandan border, according to President's office, causing "massive destruction" to infrastructure like bridges and roads.

