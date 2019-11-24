At least seven children among dozens killed in Kenya landslide

(CNN)At least seven children are among the 29 people killed after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Pokot, northwest Kenya, authorities have confirmed.
The bodies of the victims have been recovered and dozens more people are injured, West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said.
Flooded roads and bridges were swept away after the incident, hindering rescue operations, Okello added.
President Uhuru Kenyatta released a statement sending condolences to those lost in the disaster. "To those who were injured in the calamitous incident and are receiving treatment in different hospitals I pray for your quick recovery and restoration," he said.
The landslide began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in West Pokot County near the Ugandan border, according to President's office, causing "massive destruction" to infrastructure like bridges and roads.
The Red Cross responded to the disaster, saying in a statement: "The Kenya Red Cross will continue to support affected families in search, rescue and recovery, psychosocial support, distribution of household items and tracing services to help link families with those reported missing in addition to assessment of other areas at risk of landslides."
State authorities have urged people living in areas prone to landslides to move to safer ground as the heavy rainfall continues.
Rainfall throughout East Africa has affected Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya over the last month.