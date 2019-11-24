The Future Awards celebrates Nigeria's young talent and challenges its 'negative image'

Paul Adepoju, CNN

Updated 10:04 AM ET, Sun November 24, 2019

Mustafa (photographer) Central African Republic. Mustafa poses dressed up as how he sees himself in the future, as a photographer, Central African Republic
Mustafa (photographer) Central African Republic. Mustafa poses dressed up as how he sees himself in the future, as a photographer, Central African Republic
Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I don't know my exact age, and I don't go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother". 
Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I don't know my exact age, and I don't go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother". 
Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. "I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people's rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here".
Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. "I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people's rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here".
Mahamat (Football Player or Musician), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a musician, or a football player in Barcelona".
Mahamat (Football Player or Musician), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a musician, or a football player in Barcelona".
 David (President), Mali. "I want to be the President of Mali because it is a good job and also there is a lot of money in it. I would work well for my country."
 David (President), Mali. "I want to be the President of Mali because it is a good job and also there is a lot of money in it. I would work well for my country."
Chaibou, Pilot, Central African Republic. "One day, I want to be a pilot".
Chaibou, Pilot, Central African Republic. "One day, I want to be a pilot".
Safinatou (Chef), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a chef".
Safinatou (Chef), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a chef".
Françoise (Nurse), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I am 15 years old and I have a child named Chance. He is 1 year old. When I go to school, I am not ashamed of anything. But others cannot understand why I am a student while I already have a child. I tell them that if I study, it is precisely because I want to help my child".