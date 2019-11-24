The Future Awards celebrates Nigeria's young talent and challenges its 'negative image'

Mustafa (photographer) Central African Republic. Mustafa poses dressed up as how he sees himself in the future, as a photographer, Central African Republic

Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I don't know my exact age, and I don't go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother".

Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures

Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. "I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people's rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here".