At least 17 killed as plane crashes into homes in DR Congo town

(CNN) A plane carrying at least 17 passengers crashed into homes in a neighborhood in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, authorities said.

The aircraft, operated by private airline Busy Bee, plunged into houses in Mapendo district in Goma shortly after it took off from the airport on Sunday morning, said provincial governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly in a statement.

Carly said authorities are still gathering more details about casualty figures and could not immediately confirm the exact numbers.

Air accidents are frequent in DR Congo. None of the country's commercial carriers are allowed to fly into European Union airspace amid concerns over safety and poor standards.

CNN was unable to reach Busy Bee airline for comment.