NJ woman faces up to 10 years in prison in texting while driving fatality

(CNN) A New Jersey woman has been convicted of second degree vehicular homicide in one of the first cases in the state to rely on texting while driving to establish recklessness, according to the Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor.

Alexandra Mansonet, 50, faces five to 10 years in prison after a state court jury on Friday found her guilty of second-degree vehicular homicide following a three-week trial, county Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Monsonet was texting and driving on the morning of September 28, 2016 when her Mercedes-Benz rear ended a Toyota Corolla -- which then fatally struck 39-year-old pedestrian Yuwen Wang in Hazlet, according to the prosecutor.

"This is the first trial in Monmouth County that relied solely on cell phone use to establish recklessness in a Vehicular Homicide case," Gramiccioni said in a statement Saturday. "We believe it is one of -- if not -- the first such trials in the state."

Mansonet's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More