A man was arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs in rotten goat intestines

(CNN) An Alaska man was arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin and methamphetamine hidden in rotten goat intestines at the Anchorage airport.

Cenen Placencia, 71, from Kodiak, was arraigned on Friday for a complaint charging him with possession and intent to distribute controlled substances, the US Attorney for the District of Alaska said in a release

Placencia was home from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Investigators asked to search the luggage he checked in, a 47-pound fish box that was sealed with duct tape and tied with rope, the District of Alaska said.

CNN reached out to the Alaska Public Defender Agency for comment from Placencia's attorney.

Investigators found "loosely wrapped meat pieces frozen together in a single large mass," the District of Alaska said. "The meat did not appear to be for human consumption, and packaging and shipping was inconsistent with the standard methods of meat processing."

