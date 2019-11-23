Ohio State's Chase Young returns after 2-game suspension and breaks team's single season sacks record

(CNN) Ohio State University star defensive end Chase Young broke the school's single season sacks record in his return Saturday after a two-game suspension.

Young was suspended earlier this month after it was found he once accepted a loan from a family friend, violating NCAA rules.

"I repaid it in full last summer and I'm working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible," Young said in a statement on Twitter

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young linebacker Baron Browning.

Always there when you need him‼️ @youngchase907 claims the single season-sack record for Ohio State.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/ifEoWyZ4CH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 23, 2019

His returning performance Saturday caught the attention of professional athletes like LeBron James and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Read More