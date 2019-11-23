Fred Cox, former Vikings kicker and inventor of the Nerf football, dies at 80

(CNN) Fred Cox, a former kicker for the Minnesota Vikings and inventor of the Nerf football, has died at age 80.

The Vikings announced his death on its website, saying it happened Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania native played 15 seasons for the Vikings and was described by the team as "one of our proudest legends and a member of the 50 greatest Vikings."

"A respected teammate and friend, Fred's football career as the Vikings all-time leading scorer set the stage for a life where he went on to achieve great things in business and in his community," the team said in a statement. "Fred's positive energy, strength in his faith and passion for life will be missed."

