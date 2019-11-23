(CNN) Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker has been released from a hospital after suffering concussion-like symptoms from a frightening head-on collision with a teammate Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Walker rejoined the team for its return to Boston and was to be reevaluated Saturday, the Celtics said via Twitter.

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

The injury occurred in the second quarter in Denver when Walker tried to control a pass and ran headfirst into 6-6, 240-pound forward Semi Ojeleye, according to Celtics.com

Walker fell in a fetal position and was wheeled away in a stretcher -- his head stabilized -- more than eight minutes later to applause from the Denver crowd. Some teammates huddled in prayer.

Celtics' star Kemba Walker is carried away on a stretcher after head injury Friday night in Denver.

"It's tough on both teams to see that," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after the game, according to Celtics.com.

