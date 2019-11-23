Cartoonist Gahan Wilson, 'the Wizard of Weird," dies at 89

(CNN) Cartoonist Gahan Wilson, whose magazine illustrations earned him the nicknames "the Michelangelo of the Macabre" and "the Wizard of Weird," has died at 89, according to his stepson Paul Wilson.

"The world has lost a legend," Paul Wilson said. "One of the very best cartoonists to ever pick up a pen and paper has passed on."

Gahan Wilson gained fame with his offbeat drawings in magazines like Playboy, The New Yorker and National Lampoon.

One drawing featured a man deliriously happy as he is being strapped into the electric chair and saying, "Gee, it's just like in the movies."

Another showed an eye doctor with a knife about to attack a patient who is reading an exam chart that says, "I am an insane eye doctor and I am going to kill you now..."

