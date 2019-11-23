(CNN) Alabama fans greeted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with cheers on Saturday, just one week after his season-ending hip injury.

Fans erupted with a roar as Tagovailoa emerged from the stadium tunnel riding a cart onto the field before Alabama's home game against Western Carolina. It was also the school's Senior Day

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip during last week's game against Mississippi State. Alabama's orthopedic surgeon said Tagovailoa "is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season."

Tagovailoa told a reporter on the sidelines that being back with the team "means everything." He thanked the fans, God and his parents for their support.

"Whether I'm feeling good or not, just being out here uplifts my spirit," the quarterback said. "But just being out here, just being able to see football again, it's just great. It's a great feeling."