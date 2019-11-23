Woman calls 911 to report domestic violence allegation under the guise of pizza order

(CNN) Tim TenEyck, a 911 dispatcher in Oregon, Ohio, has answered a lot of 911 calls in his 14 years on the job. When he first got a call on the evening of November 13 asking to order a pizza, he figured someone dialed the wrong number. But he soon realized the woman on the phone was asking for help in this suburb east of Toledo.

TenEyck, 54, answered a call from a woman asking to order a pizza to her address. TenEyck pushed back, asking "You called 911 to order a pizza?"

The woman insisted and gave her apartment number. TenEyck stated that it was the wrong number to order a pizza from, but the woman said "No, you're not understanding." It then clicked for him that there was something more serious going on.

Through TenEyck's questioning, he realized it was an incident of alleged domestic violence.

"This code is not a code that automatically means something," said TenEyck.

