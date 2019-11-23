(CNN) The force was with Flamengo on Saturday as the Brazilian side stunned Argentina's River Plate with two late goals to win the Copa Libertadores final in Peruvian capital Lima.

Rafael Santos Borre's first-half goal looked to have secured River a fifth Copa Libertadores title but Gabriel Barbosa had other ideas.

Barbosa's close-range finish on 87 minutes drew Flamengo level and soon after the 23-year-old striker pounced to lash the ball past River keeper Franco Armani.

Barbosa then proceeded to get himself sent off after picking up a second yellow for sarcastically applauding Chilean referee Roberto Tobar.

River Plate also finished the game with 10 men as Exequiel Palacios was red carded for kicking Bruno Henrique while the Flamengo player was on the floor in the game's chaotic final moments.

