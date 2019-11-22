Yale women's soccer coach no longer employed after allegations of misconduct at previous job

(CNN) Yale University's women's head soccer coach has left the school after allegations of misconduct from a previous job were published in the school's student newspaper this week.

Coach Brendan Faherty was no longer employed by the university as of Wednesday, a university spokeswoman said in an email to CNN. It's unclear whether he was fired or resigned.

The school's student newspaper, The Yale Daily News , reported this week that Faherty allegedly groped the breasts of a former student athlete at the University of New Haven in January 2009 and demanded she sleep in his bed.

Faherty was a coach at the University of New Haven between 2002 and 2009.

YDN reported that five people close to the matter, "including the alleged victim herself," told the newspaper about that incident and several women who played for Faherty said he had a history of abusing his position.

