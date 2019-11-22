He escaped from jail in Missouri. Now he's been captured 1,000 miles away in a makeshift bunker

(CNN) An inmate who escaped from a Missouri jail in September has been caught in a Delaware bunker he made of foliage around a fallen tree, according to the US Marshals Service.

Drake Kately was found near New Castle on Tuesday, marshals said, after he escaped from the county jail in Mercer County, almost 1,000 miles away.

Kately was being held on state charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation for burglary, and a previous escape charge.

CNN reached out to the county jail and the sheriff's department but has not heard back.

With the help of the Greater Kansas Crime Stoppers and the public, investigators followed up on tips and leads across several states. By mid-October, they were able to hone in on the New Castle area.

Read More